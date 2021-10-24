DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Overview

We’ll be in Alert Mode this morning for the threat of heavy rain Sunday afternoon into Monday. We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday.

It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern.

There is also a lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible.

Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon.

October 24
Norm- 59
Sat- 56
Today- 55
Sunrise- 7:15am
Forecast
Today- rain, heavy at times, thunderstorms, high of 55.
Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50.
Monday- rain ends midday, 55.