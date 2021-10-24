Overview
We’ll be in Alert Mode this morning for the threat of heavy rain Sunday afternoon into Monday. We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday.
It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern.
There is also a lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible.
Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon.
October 24
Norm- 59
Sat- 56
Today- 55
Sunrise- 7:15am
Forecast
Today- rain, heavy at times, thunderstorms, high of 55.
Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50.
Monday- rain ends midday, 55.