PARK CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Lake County community of Park City.
Around noon, Park City police were called to the 700 block of Sharon Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex.
The man was rushed to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has joined the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Park City police at (847) 662-2135, or to leave an anonymous tip with the Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or online.