CHICAGO (CBS) — A man, 34, suffered a graze wound to the head Sunday morning following a shooting, according to authorities.
Police said around 7:45 a.m. shots were fired into the back of a vehicle the victim was a passenger in on the 2000 block of South Western. The offending vehicle then fled. The victim self transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: Dixmoor Boil Order Remains In Effect As Crews Continue Work To Identify Source Of Weeklong Water Woes
No one is in custody at this time. Area Three Detectives were investigating.READ MORE: Chicago Police Issue Alert Of Armed Robberies In Lincoln Park And Lake View
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch