RealTime Weather Alert: Wet And Windy Through Monday Morning, Flooding PossibleA busy weather pattern will kick off your workweek with widespread rain, windy conditions and possible flooding through at least midday Monday.

Man, Woman Shot In Vehicle On Kedzie Avenue In East Garfield Park, Go On To Crash In Humboldt Park With Child In CarA child was in the path of gunfire Sunday afternoon as a car was shot at in West Garfield Park, and later crashed into a building nearly a mile to the north in Humboldt Park.

Riggs, Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Shot By Chicago Homicide Suspect, Is Released From Veterinary Hospital To ApplauseNo one was sure what to expect when Riggs the police K-9 was rushed to the veterinary trauma center in Buffalo Grove days ago. On his way out, he was given a hero’s welcome.

Breach Alarm Sounded At Midway International Airport After Man Says He Left Phone On Plane, Tries To Run BackA breach alarm went off at Midway International Airport on Sunday afternoon, after a man ran back down the exit lane claiming that he had left his phone on a plane.