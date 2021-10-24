CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on North Michigan Avenue were closed to traffic on Sunday.
Instead of cars, tables and booths filled the roadway as part of the city's festival called "Meet Me on the Mile."
North Michigan Avenue was closed near the historic Water Tower.
The aim is to attract pedestrians to some of the food vendors and street artists from all across the city.
The event also attracted shoppers to some of the stores that have seen a dip in business since the COVID-19 pandemic began.