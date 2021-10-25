CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget about getting their first win.

With six contests into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead in a game. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team trying to take the first step in the right direction.

Extra conditioning for the Blackhawks Monday as the team looks to turn the page after a historically bad start to the season.

“I don’t think the season’s ever slip away. (The) 2019 Blues were dead last in December. The sooner we can turn it around, the better. The solution is going to start in that dressing room and that dressing room only,” said Blackhawks center Kirby Dach.

While the players maintain the onus is on them and not the coaching, many wonder how long Head Coach Jeremy Colliton and GM Stan Bowman will remain at the helm. The Blackhawks now staring down three tough games in four days.

“The pressure is there. I have no doubt we want it, but I have no doubt if we get better with those little things, we’ll break through,” Colliton said.

The one bright spot for the Blackhawks is their work on special teams. Now the question becomes how can they translate that success into five on five play.

The Blackhawks also dealing with their own COVID cases. Three players, including Patrick Kane and three assistant coaches have tested positive. That’s despite being 100% vaccinated.