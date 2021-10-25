CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago was ranked the 87th best place to retire in the U.S., according to the 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire rankings by the U.S. News and World Report.

“The Magnificent Mile, Millennium Park and the Willis Tower may blow many visitors away, but for those who live in the Windy City, the landmarks often become second thought,” according to the report’s analysis of Chicago.

The report used factors including happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings in order to determine the ranking.

“Your experience living in Chicago will depend on your ZIP code. From Uptown to Hyde Park, East Garfield to the Loop, each of the city’s 77 official community areas brings a unique personality. The summer’s festivals, fireworks and beach afternoons shift to ice skating, zoo lights and holiday cheer in the winter months – with a mix of a warming spring and a colorful fall in between. The expansive Museum Campus is second to none, the beloved Cubbies never fail to entertain and the various festivals are seemingly never-ending,” the analysis stated.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the U.S. to find the best places to live and retire, based on quality of life, job market, the value of living there, and people’s desire to live there.

“Chicago residents exude Midwestern friendliness, offering ‘hellos’ and ‘good mornings’ to passers-by – as long as the weather’s warm. Most people stay polite through the holiday season, but after that, all bets are off. As the weather begins to border on unbearably cold, Chicago residents lose their patience, acting as if they’re in a hurry to be somewhere – whether or not that’s actually the case,” the analysis stated.

Chicago ranked the 102nd best place to live, and 87th best place to retire.

“Deciding where to live is an important retirement decision,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement. “When comparing potential places to retire, look for affordable housing, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.”

