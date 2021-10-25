DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Another rainy day is ahead.

Rain continues through the morning on Monday, which may be heavy at times. Showers should wrap up in the early afternoon, but temperatures stay chilly.

Highs are in the 50s, but may feel more like 40s.

A windy day as gusts exceed 40 MPH out of the northeast. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through the early afternoon.

High winds are causing 10 to 14 foot waves and with flooding along the Illinois lakeshore. Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect.

Conditions are expected to improve late in the day.

Dry weather continues through at least Wednesday

Laura Bannon