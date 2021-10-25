Chicago Police Union President Urges Aldermen To Repeal Mayor's Vaccine Mandate For City Workers, Judge Denies Request To Extend Order Barring Comments Urging CPD Officers To Defy Reporting Rules“I’m going to challenge every alderman, in case you didn’t hear it, and I’m going to make it loud and clear: that ordinance that Alderman Tabares put forth puts control back in your hands,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara said.

Chicago Weather: Most Locations To Remain Dry OvernightThe storm system responsible for a wet and windy Monday, has moved out of the area allowing for the winds to relax and the rain to end.

Two Blocks Of Oakley Avenue In Gage Park Have Been Crumbling For Years, And Frustrated Neighbors Are Finally Getting ResultsThe road is crumbling along the 5500 and 5600 blocks of South Oakley Avenue, and there are craters everywhere. And this isn’t new – a Google Street View image from 2009 shows much the same condition. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Monday, residents told us nothing changed – until now.

Landlord Is In Debt To Village Of Riverdale, And Tenants Say They're Being Threatened With Water ShutoffA building owner in south suburban Riverdale owes the village thousands of dollars, and now, the village may be going after the building’s tenants – with what had been plans to shut off their water Wednesday because of their landlord’s mistake.