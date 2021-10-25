CHICAGO (CBS) — The storm system responsible for a wet and windy Monday, has moved out of the area allowing for the winds to relax and the rain to end.
A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out overnight into Tuesday morning, but most locations will remain dry.
After some morning cloud cover, expect clearing skies and breezy conditions in the afternoon on Tuesday.
Extra sunshine will boost highs into the mid to upper 50s. Not as windy Tuesday, but a breeze out of the northeast is expected at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Numerous showers are expected Thursday afternoon and night, then scattered rain for Friday. Rainfall amounts of up to three quarters of an inch are possible.
It will be dry and cool this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Low 50s for trick-or-treaters on Sunday evening. It will be turning much colder early next week with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday.
-Tonight: Mainly cloudy, breezy and chilly. 20% spotty shower. Low 44°.
-Tuesday: Clearing skies and breezy. High: 56°
-Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 58°