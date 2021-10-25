CHICAGO (CBS) — The needles will be smaller and the doses will be too.

By the middle of next week COVID vaccinations for kids five to 11 could be underway in Illinois.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on the timeline and quantities headed our way just announced by Governor JB Pritzker on Monday.

Some families only want vaccinations from doctors. Others need the convenience of shots at school. As the federal government works its way to approving the COVID vaccine for five to year olds, the state said it’ll be ready by as early as mid next week.

“We believe that early to mid next week, we will have those vaccinations in hand,” said Governor Pritzker.

As well as in the arms within hours of the green light being given. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discusses the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11.

If that goes smoothly, next Tuesday, November 2, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could green-light it and devise rollout plans.

In Illinois 380,000 doses are earmarked for pediatricians offices, hospitals and clinics along with 100,000 more to pharmacies.

“I have twins who are nine and one who is seven. One of my twins have asked can I get the vaccine the day it’s available.”

Dr. Nadia Qureshi of Loyola Medicine knows not all kids are as excited as hers, nor are all parents on board. She said doses in this next round will have one-third the amount of vaccine adults received.

“And also there are smaller needles for the pediatric age group,” Qureshi said.

Smaller needles and different colored vials but huge hurdles to clear for families unsure. The state is planning a full court press.

“We’re really trying to create all these different options for different parents who are in different stages of being comfortable with the idea. But I think that combined effort, in the pediatrician’s office, in the family physician’s office, at schools, at park district events, at the pharmacy. Between all that, we have most people covered,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The school option will come later. And for kids five to 11, shot number one is followed by a second shot three weeks later. Meaning some kids could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

“I firmly believe when we begin to vaccinate our younger residents of this state, the numbers will continue to drop for the cases and the hospitalizations statewide,” said Ezike.

The expectation is that in the next few months there will be approval for vaccinating kids as young as six months old.