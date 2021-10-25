CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Monday, the Chicago Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots across the city.
All eligible Chicagoans can get the booster dose for free. Eligible groups include those age 65 or older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who live in a long-term care facility and people who work or live in high-risk settings.
No insurance or ID are required. To find a vaccine location near you click here or head to Chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.
The COVID vaccine is free, effective, and protects yourself and your community.
