CHICAGO (CBS) — Legendary Marshall High School girls’ basketball coach Dorothy Gaters is calling it a coaching career.
As the winningest high school coach in Illinois history, Gaters' 45 years at Marshall, 3250 W. Adams St., includes more than 1,150 wins, 10 girls' state titles, and 24 state trophies.
In 2019, Gaters told CBS 2 she was proud of her wall, filled with memories and success stories of former athletes she helped mold.
"Some people like to play bingo, watch soap operas. This is what I like to do," said Gaters. "I never really thought about how many games could I win, how many state championships could I win. I wanted to win them all."
Gaters will remain Marshall’s athletic director. She said she wants to spend more time with her great-grandchildren.