CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager has been charged in a pair of carjackings in September 2020 on the South Side, including one in which he’s accused of kidnapping a 22-year-old man.
Police said an 18-year-old man — who was 17 years old at the time of the carjackings — was arrested Monday in West Pullman, after he was linked to the two carjackings.
The first happened on Sept. 5, 2020. Police said the teen was involved in the carjacking and kidnapping of a 22-year-old man in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood.
He also has been charged in the Sept. 6, 2020 carjacking and armed robbery of a 50-year-old man in the 9900 block of South Winston Avenue in Washington Heights neighborhood.
Police said he is charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, one count of theft, and one count of attempt to receive/possess/sell a stolen vehicle.
He is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.