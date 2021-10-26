CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University police are investigating the theft of 4,500 COVID-19 test kits on Monday from a campus building.
Authorities said at around 5:00 there were reports of a burglary from the Foster-Walker Complex located at 1927 Orrington Avenue. The COVID-19 test kits were taken "from a storage room in a common area within the facility," according to the police.
"The Northwestern University Police Department is reviewing security cameras in the area and attempting to identify those involved," according to news release.
Northwestern police ask that anyone with information on the theft call 847-491-3456.