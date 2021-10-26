CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police this week issued two new community alerts related to carjackings in the city’s West Town community this week.
With just over two months left in the calendar year, CBS 2's Chris Tye on Tuesday broke down the patterns and geography of a crime whose numbers are soaring.
A snapshot of the last 30 days of carjackings in the city of Chicago.
Police have also issued an alert about robbers targeting locksmiths and their fob programmers. Detectives issued an alert about two incidents – one of them in Auburn Gresham.
Auburn Gresham has seen 35 carjackings this year.
Meanwhile, Wicker Park has gotten a lot of attention for carjackings this year. They have had 27.
But the Austin community has seen far and away the greatest number of carjackings this year so far with 106.
Just one neighborhood to the north and east in Hermosa, there have been just five carjackings this year. That is a 20-fold difference within a distance of just a few blocks.
Meanwhile, when we look at the numbers year by year, this one really takes your breath away – in 2019, there were 450 carjacking cases through this date. From January through late October last year with the depths of the pandemic, there were 987 cases.
This year, there have been a record-breaking 1,360 carjackings in the city of Chicago – putting this crisis in a very clear perspective.