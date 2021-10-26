CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s officially spooky season, and if you enjoy ghost stories, you’re in for a scare.
Chicago is full of rich and haunted history. This Halloween week, we're bringing you some of those sinister stories.
1) The Eastland Disaster: On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland was parked along the Chicago River when it capsized. Ever since, people have reported hearing and seeing apparitions near the site of the disaster, and at the makeshift morgue that later became Harpo Studios.
Coming Up Wednesday: A terrifying tale of axe murders at the building that houses the Liar's Club on Fullerton Avenue, and the story of the Couch tomb – the last mausoleum left over from when Lincoln Park was a cemetery.
On Friday, look for a special with all of our spooky ghost stories on CBSN Chicago – at 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.