By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana.

More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds.

Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover.

High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures.

The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend.

Halloween is looking fair and dry for now.

A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42.

WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58.

THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.

