CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday.
Rain chances remain high for the Friday morning commute. Scattered rain is in the forecast for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and a strong northeast wind gusting to 25 miles per hour.
Clearing skies and nice for Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and dry for Halloween Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The coldest air so far this season moves in early next week. Highs will only be in the low 50s on Monday and upper 40s on Tuesday with rain.
-Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 41°.
-Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 58°.
-Thursday: Cloudy with a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. High: 56°.