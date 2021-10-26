DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Illinois, Jelani Day, LaSalle County, March, Peru, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seeking justice for Jelani Day.

Tuesday at noon, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Reverend Jesse Jackson are hosting a march in Peru, Illinois.

According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Day drowned. But it’s not clear how he ended up in the water.

That determination comes two months after the Illinois State University graduate student went missing and a month after his body was identified.

Day’s mother said the police didn’t do enough to find her son. She wants the FBI to get involved in the investigation of his death.

Here’s what she told CNN’s John Berman.

“I need answers because the police departments that were involved in searching for my son and looking for my son and finding answers for my son failed me. They failed my child,” said Carmen Bolden Day.

The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said there was no evidence of strangulation, assault, a gunshot wound or significant drug intoxication.

