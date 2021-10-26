CHICAGO (CBS) — Seeking justice for Jelani Day.
Tuesday at noon, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Reverend Jesse Jackson are hosting a march in Peru, Illinois.
According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Day drowned. But it’s not clear how he ended up in the water.
That determination comes two months after the Illinois State University graduate student went missing and a month after his body was identified.
Day’s mother said the police didn’t do enough to find her son. She wants the FBI to get involved in the investigation of his death.
Here’s what she told CNN’s John Berman.
"I need answers because the police departments that were involved in searching for my son and looking for my son and finding answers for my son failed me. They failed my child," said Carmen Bolden Day.
The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said there was no evidence of strangulation, assault, a gunshot wound or significant drug intoxication.
🗣#JelaniDay’s life mattered. Join us Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 12pm to DEMAND #JusticeForJelaniDay during the #MarchForJelaniDay. pic.twitter.com/r1ueulXE7v
