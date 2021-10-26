DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — There was an overwhelming turnout Tuesday night for Gio Leon, a little boy who was killed after he chased a ball into the street in south suburban Chicago Heights recently.

Gio’s heartbroken mother and family members tried everything to hold themselves together at the vigil.

The 7-year-old died this weekend, after he ran into the street outside Bloom High School in Chicago Heights. He was hit by a car.

A family friend said police interviewed the driver, but as of Tuesday night, there were no charges.

Neighbors, coaches, teachers, and classmates all came out to light a candle and lay a flower.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $23,000 to help Gio’s family.

