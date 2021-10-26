CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — There was an overwhelming turnout Tuesday night for Gio Leon, a little boy who was killed after he chased a ball into the street in south suburban Chicago Heights recently.
Gio’s heartbroken mother and family members tried everything to hold themselves together at the vigil.READ MORE: Thieves Keep Using Postal Master Keys To Steal Mail: How Are They Getting A Hold Of Those Keys?
The 7-year-old died this weekend, after he ran into the street outside Bloom High School in Chicago Heights. He was hit by a car.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wednesday Starts On A Chilly Note
A family friend said police interviewed the driver, but as of Tuesday night, there were no charges.
Neighbors, coaches, teachers, and classmates all came out to light a candle and lay a flower.MORE NEWS: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman Has 'Stepped Aside' Following Independent Probe Into 2010 Sexual Assault Claim Against Former Coach
A GoFundMe has raised more than $23,000 to help Gio’s family.