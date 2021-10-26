DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:barricade, Lemont, Lemont Township, Standoff

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — SWAT teams were on the scene late Tuesday for a standoff near southwest suburban Lemont.

Cook County Sheriff’s police were called at 9:14 a.m. for an incident near Walker and McCarthy roads in unincorporated Lemont Township.

A man was barricaded inside a house with a young child.

Numerous officers were in the area waiting out the standoff.

Further details were not immediately available.

