LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — SWAT teams were on the scene late Tuesday for a standoff near southwest suburban Lemont.
Cook County Sheriff's police were called at 9:14 a.m. for an incident near Walker and McCarthy roads in unincorporated Lemont Township.
A man was barricaded inside a house with a young child.
Numerous officers were in the area waiting out the standoff.
Further details were not immediately available.