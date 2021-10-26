CHICAGO (CBS)– A 55-year-old man was shot, in the head and back, while sitting inside his home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Chicago police said someone fired shots from an alley into the man's house, around 11:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 87th Street.
The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
