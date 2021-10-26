DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Burglaries, church, Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating church burglaries in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

At least twice this month, thieves broke into churches and stoles items.

READ MORE: 4,500 COVID Test Kits Stolen From Northwestern University

The incidents took place near Monterey and Vincennes avenues.

READ MORE: Dozens Of Officers Rally Outside CPD Headquarters, Protesting City's Vaccine Mandate

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff