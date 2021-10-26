CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating church burglaries in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
At least twice this month, thieves broke into churches and stoles items.
The incidents took place near Monterey and Vincennes avenues.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.