CHICAGO (CBS) — As Afghan refugees seek to travel to safer locations, two Chicago companies are helping them get there.
There are more than 50,000 evacuees living on U.S. military bases.
Chicago-based United Airlines is one of five airlines donating flights to help get evacuees to their final destinations.
Chicago-based Boeing is among other travel-related companies donating to the effort.
The White House and the American public have also donated about 20,000 flights.