CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 29 years after a woman was murdered in Niles, police are charging a man with her death.
READ MORE: Police Raid Two Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant
Thirty-five-year-old Helen Cardwell was found strangled in her room at the Leaning Tower YMCA in November of 1992.
In 2020, Niles police formed a cold case team and was able to get DNA from evidence in the case. The crime lab got a match but detectives couldn’t find the suspect, Richard Sisto.
READ MORE: Aldermen Opposed To City Worker Vaccine Mandate Seek Special City Council Meeting To Repeal It
He was taken into custody in Texas in 2021 where Niles detectives interviewed him and collected a DNA sample.
Detectives and Cardwell’s family were relieved to have answers in her death.
“It was something that has been in their heads and it was frustrating at the time,” said Detective Mike Boba of the Niles Police Department. “And I know they appreciate we were able to reopen the case and bring some closure.”
“I’m so grateful they decided to reopen this case. And I just appreciate everyone’s efforts in solving her murder,” said Noca Ervin, the victim’s sister.MORE NEWS: Grub Bug Treatment Will Delay Baseball And Softball Season At 2 Chicago Parks
Sisto is now awaiting extradition to Illinois.