CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking was reported in the Englewood neighborhood, and this time Chicago police arrested the suspect an hour later.
The taskforce behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city.
Police said a black Dodge Durango was stolen at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South Damen Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Just over an hour later, officers with the carjacking taskforce spotted the Dodge at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.
As officers prepared to stop the driver, the suspect ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection.
Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending.
A stolen gun was recovered.