DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mostly sunny day, with warmer temperatures, is ahead.

Some area are off to a chilly start. In Northwest Indiana, a Frost Advisory is in effect until mid morning.

READ MORE: Teen Stabbed With Scissors After Argument On CTA Red Line Platform At Jackson Station

Sun dominates as high clouds invade Wednesday. A pleasant afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 50s and a few areas may reach the low 60s.

READ MORE: Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row

Showers and clouds return by Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: The Miracle Center Bringing Mission Of Teaching Creative Arts To Inner City Youth To New Home; 'What We Do Is Changing Lives'

A mostly sunny and mild weekend is ahead.

Laura Bannon