CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mostly sunny day, with warmer temperatures, is ahead.
Some area are off to a chilly start. In Northwest Indiana, a Frost Advisory is in effect until mid morning.
READ MORE: Teen Stabbed With Scissors After Argument On CTA Red Line Platform At Jackson Station
Sun dominates as high clouds invade Wednesday. A pleasant afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 50s and a few areas may reach the low 60s.
READ MORE: Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row
Showers and clouds return by Thursday morning.
MORE NEWS: The Miracle Center Bringing Mission Of Teaching Creative Arts To Inner City Youth To New Home; 'What We Do Is Changing Lives'
A mostly sunny and mild weekend is ahead.