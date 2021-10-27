CHICAGO (AP) — Siblings of the man identified as a victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy say their family is shocked but grateful to police who used DNA to confirm his fate.
READ MORE: Police Raid Two Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Francis Wayne Alexander was among the victims found on Gacy’s property near Chicago in the late 1970s.
The agency exhumed unidentified remains in 2011 and has used DNA technology to try and identify them.
RELATED: CBS 2 Vault – Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Talks Exclusively With Walter Jacobson In 1992 Series
Alexander’s siblings say their family spent years hoping he was alive but unable to contact them for some reason. Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s and was executed in 1994.READ MORE: Aldermen Opposed To City Worker Vaccine Mandate Seek Special City Council Meeting To Repeal It
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Suspect Awaits Extradition For 1992 Cold Case Murder of Helen Cardwell