CHICAGO (CBS) — Grub bugs are causing a big problem for two parks on Chicago’s north side, but getting rid of the lawn chomping critters means delaying the start of next year’s youth baseball season.
The Welles Park Parents Association says no sports activities will be allowed on the fields at Wells and Winnemac parks until July of next year.READ MORE: Police Raid Two Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant
That’s because of the lawn treatments necessary to get rid of the grub – also known as May beetle or June bugs. Grubs eat the roots of plants and can quickly destroy crops. They’ve already chewed up massive parts of the grass – making it look like a dirt field.READ MORE: Aldermen Opposed To City Worker Vaccine Mandate Seek Special City Council Meeting To Repeal It
One of our CBS 2 producers said it’s also made the fields stink. The park district says treatment at Welles begins Oct. 28 – with the fields being fertilized and seeded next week. That means they won’t be available for play until May or June.MORE NEWS: Suspect Awaits Extradition For 1992 Cold Case Murder of Helen Cardwell
The baseball and softball leagues usually play from April until July.