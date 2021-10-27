CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast food restaurant was targeted in a burglary on the Near North Side early Wednesday morning.
Police said the front door was shattered at the Halal Guys restaurant, located at 49 West Division Street, around 5 a.m.
Police said the offender took an unknown amount of money from the cash register and ran away. The suspect can be seen on surveillance video.
Police said the offender took an unknown amount of money from the cash register and ran away. The suspect can be seen on surveillance video.READ MORE: Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.