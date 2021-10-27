CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., when they were shot.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the side and the left arm, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
Area Four Detectives were investigating.