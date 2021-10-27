CHICAGO (CBS)– A 74-year-old man was found dead after being shot and killed inside his Englewood home.
His family went to his home, in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen, for a well-being check when the body was found. A family member told police the front door was open when they arrived.READ MORE: Teen Stabbed With Scissors After Argument On CTA Red Line Platform At Jackson Station
Police being the shooting took place between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row
An investigation is underway.MORE NEWS: The Miracle Center Bringing Mission Of Teaching Creative Arts To Inner City Youth To New Home; 'What We Do Is Changing Lives'