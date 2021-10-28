CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s officially spooky season, and if you enjoy ghost stories, you’re in for a scare.

Chicago is full of rich and haunted history. This Halloween week, we’re bringing you some of those sinister stories.

1) The Eastland Disaster: On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland was parked along the Chicago River when it capsized. Ever since, people have reported hearing and seeing apparitions near the site of the disaster, and at the makeshift morgue that later became Harpo Studios.

2) The Liar’s Club: The famous bar at 1665 W. Fullerton Ave. has been in business since 1995. You may have seen a band there, or maybe you’ve just come to have a beer and admire the KISS figurines and fez-hat lamps, among other eclectic décor items. But the building that houses the Liar’s Club has seen some gore that isn’t about camp and frivolity too, and some have reported seeing ghosts.

3) The Couch Tomb: At the south end of Lincoln Park near the Chicago History Museum, you may have noticed a mausoleum with the name “Couch” carved at the top. What do we really know about it?

4) Hull House: Jane Addams and Ellen Gates Starr founded the Hull House in 1889 as Chicago’s first settlement House. A haunted bedroom, a portal in the courtyard, and a devil baby are among the legends that have surrounded it.

5) Suicide Bridge: Starting just before the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, the city had a lot of structures built in anticipation of the arrival of the fair. One was a soaring bridge in Lincoln Park that became known as the “Suicide Bridge,” and near the site of which there have been some spooky sightings.

