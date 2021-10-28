CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Sky already reached the highest point in women’s basketball. Now, they’re reaching out to kids to talk about mental health and self-care.
“You’re not going to be able to pour into anything else, school, work, the team,” said Sky forward Azura’ Stevens. “You’re not going to be able to give your best self if you’re not checking in with yourself and making sure you’re good.
The Sky starting forward got a lot of questions from Chicago kids and teachers about taking care of their minds and bodies. Stevens says diet is important.
She spent the last year trying to stay vegetarian and still get enough protein, and yes, she took a couple questions about basketball, and the Sky’s championship win.