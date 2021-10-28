DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops.

We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan.

READ MORE: Former Chicago Park District Supervisor Mauricio Ramirez Charged With Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Lifeguard

Next 24 Hours: 10.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs.

Precipitation Tracker: 10.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 24 Hours - Winds: 10.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55.

READ MORE: ‘Blaktober’ Virtual Food Festival Seeks To Bring Awareness To Black-Owned Restaurants

Precipitation Chances: 10.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57.

7 Day Forecast: 10.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Threatens Two Men With Sharp Object, Flees In Delivery Truck On Devon Avenue In West Rogers Park

It will be much colder next week.

Mary Kay Kleist