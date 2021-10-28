CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops.
We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan.
Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs.
The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55.
Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57.
Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57.

Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny.
It will be much colder next week.