Crews Begin Treatment At Welles Park To Rid The Field Of GrubsCrews were out spraying the fields at Welles Park this morning trying to get rid of grubs.

'John Doe' Who Accused Former Blackhawks Video Coach Brad Aldrich Of Sexual Abuse Identifies Himself As Kyle BeachThe “John Doe” who accused former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual abuse back in 2010 identified himself Wednesday as former Blackhawks minor league player Kyle Beach.

Maple Leafs Score In Overtime, Blackhawks LoseWilliam Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire, Who Have Never Won At Yankee Stadium, Lose Again To NYCFCValentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs 'Slowly Crush You': CBS Sports' Randy Cross Previews Fresno State-#21 San Diego State, Other MatchupsCBS Sports' Randy Cross looks at Fresno State @ #21 San Diego State and other key college football matchups.

Bears Prepare To Take On 49ers; Coach Matt Nagy, Who Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19, May Not Be ThereThe Bears do not have any new COVID additions four days ahead of their home date with the San Francisco 49ers, but Head Coach Matt Nagy – who recently tested positive – may not be there.