CHICAGO (CBS) — Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville will meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Thursday, to discuss his handling of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.

The meeting comes a day after former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach revealed he is the “John Doe” player accusing former Blackhawks video coach of sexual assault, and suing the team for negligence over their handling of his claims.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman after an independent investigation determined he and other team executives failed to promptly investigate Beach’s case. Bowman on Tuesday also resigned as the general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. Also out over the Blackhawks’ handling of the scandal is senior vice president Al MacIsaac.

Now Quenneville’s job could be on the line too when he meets with Bettman about his role in what happened, and what didn’t happen, after Beach told Blackhawks skills coach Paul Vincent that Aldrich had assaulted him.

Beach has credited Vincent with trying to do everything he could when the allegations of abuse first surfaced, but has said the rest of the organization failed to properly investigate.

As the Blackhawks organization tries to deal with the fallout from that independent investigator’s report, which determined management failed to promptly investigate Beach’s claims, Beach spoke up again Thursday on CBS Mornings.

Beach said he’s coming forward now to take back the years he lost after the assault and the lack of action that followed.

It’s important to come forward to share my story, because this is so much bigger than Kyle Beach. Yes, I’m a survivor, but there’s millions of people in this world that have been affected by sexual abuse or sexual assault,” he said. “And I’m speaking out now to hopefully give them a voice, to give them the power to come forward, so that we can make a change in this world, and hopefully make this a safer space in sports; but also in work, and life, and everyday.”

Beach was the Blackhawks’ first round draft pick in 2008, and was called up as a “Black Ace” during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup championship run, as a potential fill-in for a regular team member if needed during the playoffs.

He has accused Aldrich of threatening him with a baseball bat before sexually assaulting him in May 2010, saying Beach would never play in the NHL if anyone found out.

After the Blackhawks’ game Wednesday night, the only two remaining players from the 2010 Stanley Cup team – Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews – spoke about Beach’s allegations.

Kane said he never heard about what happened to Beach, but remembered hearing rumors about Aldrich’s departure from the team after the Stanley Cup win.

“I wish back then that we could have done some different things, or knew about some different things, that maybe we could have helped him,” Kane said.

Toews said he learned about the incident at training camp the next year.

“I thought what I heard was the beginning and the end of it, and not that it was a joke, but it was something that wasn’t taken super seriously at the time,” Toews said. “I thought Brad being let go or resigning from the organization was the way it was dealt with. … Had I been more connected to the situation and known some of the more gory details of it, I’d like to say, yeah, I would’ve acted differently in my role as captain.”

But an independent investigation confirmed that, even though Beach reported the assault to Blackhawks leaders, there was never an investigation.

Not only was Aldrich allowed to continue to work and travel with the team but was allowed to participate in Stanley Cup championship celebrations in Beach’s presence, and also sexually assaulted a 22-year-old Blackhawks intern, according to the investigator’s report.

Years later, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old player while coaching at a Michigan high school.

Beach said learning of that assault on a teenager “makes me sick to my stomach.”

“My message to him is that I’m sorry, because I feel like maybe I could have done more then to protect him. At the same time, I want to thank him, because when I found out about his story when I decided to Google Brad Aldrich’s name after a teammate had asked me about the incident, I found out about his story, and it gave me the courage and the strength and the power to ask for help,” Beach said.

Beach said he also hopes his case sends a message to other victims of sexual assault “that you’re not alone.”

As for Quenneville, Beach said he was shocked to learn what the coach’s response was to his claims, according to the independent investigation.

“There’s some pretty disturbing quotes; one in particular from Stan Bowman, and a conversation that they had in a meeting with several others that he has quoted him as saying something along the lines of ‘we can’t deal with this now, because we’re so close in the Stanley Cup Finals,’ and that is absolutely the wrong message,” Beach said. “To read that and to see that, it’s very hard for me to believe, and I hope now that I’ve spoken out, that the truth has come out, that the people in the appropriate positions will take the necessary actions to make sure that this is dealt with, and that this never happens again.”

Beach said he hopes action will now be taken to make sure what happens to him is dealt with and never happens again.