CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s police watchdog agency has completed its investigation of an August incident at North Avenue beach, when a Chicago police officer grabbed and physically restrained a woman as he ordered her to leave while she was walking her dog.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday said it had completed its probe of the encounter between Nikkita Brown and an officer on Aug. 28, as she was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. A CPD officer ordered her to leave, because the beach had closed for the night, and she tried to get him to back away because he wasn’t wearing a mask. The officer grabbed and physically restrained Brown, who has accused the officer of racial profiling.

COPA said it has provided a report on its investigation and its recommendations to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The superintendent has 60 days to respond to the report, and COPA said it will make the full report public once the officer has been informed of any disciplinary action the department might take.

Brown was walking her dog on the beach shortly after midnight on Aug. 28. The beach was closed and dogs weren’t allowed, leading to an argument between Brown and the officer.

Brown started recording their interaction – the recording begins with the officer saying something about her going to jail.

Brown asked the officer to keep his distance, because of COVID-19.

Brown: “Respect my space. It’s COVID. Six feet.”

Officer: “I’m about to put handcuffs on you.”

The officer is heard saying he does not need a mask because he is outside.

What happened next was captured on cellphone video by two different people – one of them a city employee.

The officer started to struggle with Brown – and at one point, he even took her phone. Her dog was lifted into the air by his collar and leash.

Brown’s lawyers said the officer attempted to tackle her, knocking the phone out of her hand and groping her. The attorneys added that Brown’s shoes also came off.

Her attorneys also have said, even if she did curse at the officer, that was no reason for the officer to use physical force.

Brown believes she was racially profiled, noting there were also White people on the beach after it was closed.

She was not arrested or ticketed.