CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who got off a bicycle and exposed himself while looking at students arriving at an Old Town neighborhood school.
Police said at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the man was seen dismounting a bicycle in an alley off the 200 block of West Scott Street, near the Franklin Fine Arts Center school.
The man pulled down his pants, exposed himself, and masturbated while looking at students coming to school, police said. After about two minutes the man was seen peeking through a neighbor's window before being confronted by the homeowner and leaving, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.