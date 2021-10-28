Joel Quenneville Meets With NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault ScandalQuenneville’s job could be on the line when he meets with Bettman about his role in what happened, and what didn’t happen, after former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach informed the team video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 8: Can Kirk Cousins Put Up Points On The Cowboys Defense?Kirk Cousins may have to pass a lot to keep pace with Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys offense.

SportsLine Week 8 NFC East Picks: 'Everybody Is Piling On The Cowboys, And You Can't Blame Them,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Cowboys, with a winning record and a high-powered offense, seem to be the only team in the NFC East that has improved over last season.

Crews Begin Treatment At Welles Park To Rid The Field Of GrubsCrews were out spraying the fields at Welles Park this morning trying to get rid of grubs.

'John Doe' Who Accused Former Blackhawks Video Coach Brad Aldrich Of Sexual Abuse Identifies Himself As Kyle BeachThe “John Doe” who accused former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual abuse back in 2010 identified himself Wednesday as former Blackhawks minor league player Kyle Beach.

Maple Leafs Score In Overtime, Blackhawks LoseWilliam Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.