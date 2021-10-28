CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about carjackings in the Englewood neighborhood.
In each incident, the offenders will approach the victim as they are walking to their vehicle. They will then show a handgun or punch the victim before taking their keys and other belongings before fleeing in the victim's car, according to police.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- 6600 block of South Normal Boulevard October 2, 2021 at 12:20 p.m.
- 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue on October 10, 2021 at 7:54 a.m.
Police gave vague descriptions of the offenders. Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.