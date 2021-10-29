CHICAGO (CBS) — Albert Ramon was in second grade when he was introduced to Andrew, and it ignited a passion to become a television meteorologist.

Andrew, however, was not a classmate or a mentor.

Andrew was a hurricane – a monster Category 5 storm that raked South Florida in August of 1992. Ramon grew up just 40 miles from the Gulf Coast in Texas—so hurricanes were a big deal there, too.

CBS 2's @AlbertRamonTV has wanted to be a meteorologist since second grade. 'This job. This station. This city. This is, legit, the dream job.' #ilwx Learn more about Albert: https://t.co/JErIoG0EaV pic.twitter.com/9ePIJXmoMz — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 26, 2021

“This job is the only thing I ever wanted to do,” said Ramon, CBS 2’s new chief meteorologist.

“This job. This station. This city. This is, legit, the dream job.”

Ramon recalls covering Hurricane Harvey for KVUE-TV in Austin when it hit Houston and dumped an astonishing 40 to 60 inches of rain and causing $125 billion in damage in Houston and across southeast Texas.

“It was a big weather story, and we got our viewers through it,” Ramon said. “I am ready for whatever comes our way here in the Chicago area—whether it be winter weather or severe weather.”

When Ramon is not digging into weather data and bringing the latest forecast to CBS 2’s viewers, he his happy finding a great restaurant and connecting with friends.

“Let’s go have a nice meal and let’s go have a nice conversation,” Ramon said. “I love talking to people and meeting new people.”

Ramon’s brother lives in Chicago, and he’s done the touristy stuff with him “for over a decade now.”

While in Austin, Ramon won two regional Emmy Awards and several Associated Press Awards, including for Best Weathercast.

Before Austin, Albert also worked in Corpus Christi, Texas at the CBS affiliate, where he also served as a chief meteorologist.

Albert holds degrees in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University and in Communication/Media Studies from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Now that he’s in Chicago, he’s ready to dive deep into the city’s neighborhoods – especially, as a Mexican American, communities like Pilsen.

“I want to go to the hidden places, the places the community likes to go to.”

If you see him out and about, don’t be shy – say hello!