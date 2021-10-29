DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A windy and wet day is ahead.

Friday’s temperatures are in the 50s with wind gusting over 30 mph. Lakeshore flooding is likely to continue through Saturday morning.

Rain continues through most of the day and into the night.

By Saturday, the rain clears, but clouds hang around.

Weekend temperatures reach the 50 and drop to the 40s by Trick-or-Treating time.

