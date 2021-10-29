Joel Quenneville Resigns As Florida Panthers Coach, Hours After Meeting With NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault ScandalFlorida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has resigned, hours after he met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Thursday to discuss his handling of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Bulls Dealt Season's First Loss By Knicks, Joakim Noah Named Bulls Team AmbassadorKemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season on Thursday night.

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ersIt’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 8: Can Kirk Cousins Put Up Points On The Cowboys Defense?Kirk Cousins may have to pass a lot to keep pace with Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys offense.

SportsLine Week 8 NFC East Picks: 'Everybody Is Piling On The Cowboys, And You Can't Blame Them,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Cowboys, with a winning record and a high-powered offense, seem to be the only team in the NFC East that has improved over last season.

Crews Begin Treatment At Welles Park To Rid The Field Of GrubsCrews were out spraying the fields at Welles Park this morning trying to get rid of grubs.