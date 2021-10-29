CHICAGO (CBS)– Purses were stolen from another store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.
This time, several purses were stolen from a Dior store on Rush street after 1 a.m.
Police said three men in a silver Nissan Maxima broke through the front doors and stole several purses and other items. The men left the Nissan and drove off in a black Audi.
No arrests have been made.
This is one of several robberies in the Gold Coast neighborhood. It was a similar story last week and the week before.
Police released video of the thieves in action.
Businesses in the Gold Coast were hit on three separate occasions. The thieves would break into the stores, grab purses on display tables and rush into a waiting car.