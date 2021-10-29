CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams are on the Near North Side Friday morning for a standoff that has been going on since 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment near Dearborn and Maple streets.READ MORE: Woman Shot While Sitting In Car In West Town
Officers were seen going in and out of the apartment building.READ MORE: Purses Stolen From Dior Store In Gold Coast
Police have not released details on the suspect.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Windy, Wet Friday; Clear Weekend Ahead
This is a developing story.