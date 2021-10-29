DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Near North Side, SWAT

CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams are on the Near North Side Friday morning for a standoff that has been going on since 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment near Dearborn and Maple streets.

Officers were seen going in and out of the apartment building.

Police have not released details on the suspect.

This is a developing story.

