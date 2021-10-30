By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed in Avondale early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue at about 12:05 a.m. to find a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly after, a 26-year-old man was also found in the area with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was also taken to Illinois Masonic where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A witness told police he saw a man wearing a green hoodie shooting at the victims, but there is nobody in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.