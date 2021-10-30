While Nagy Is Out, Bears Get Ready For San FranciscoNagy said they haven't decided if they'll put Mack on injured reserve. That would keep him out at least two more games.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Preview: Dolphins 'Looks Like Team In Discontent' Ahead Of Bills MatchupCan a Dolphins team in disarray put up any challenge for the Bills, one of the AFC's best teams?

Bulls Forward Patrick Williams Out 4-6 Months With Wrist InjuryDrafted at No. 4 by the Bulls in 2020, Williams was knocked to the floor by a flagrant foul during a dunk attempt against the Knicks.

Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James LoftonThe Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.

Blackhawks Ask To Have Disgraced Former Coach Brad Aldrich's Name Removed From Stanley CupIn the wake of a damning report on the Blackhawks’ handling of former player Kyle Beach’s sexual assault allegations against former coach Brad Aldrich in 2010, the team is asking the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup.

Joel Quenneville Resigns As Florida Panthers Coach, Hours After Meeting With NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault ScandalFlorida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has resigned, hours after he met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Thursday to discuss his handling of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.