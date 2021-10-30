CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Bucktown neighborhood.
In each incident, three unknown men approached the victim's, announced a robbery and proceeded to rob the victims of their personal belongings. The offenders then fled in their vehicle, according to authorities.
Incident times and locations:
- 2000 block of North Honore Street, on October 24th at 10:50am.
- 1800 block of North Winchester Avenue, on October 24th at 10:50am
- 1800 block of North Honore Street, on October 24th at 11am.
Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. Police are reminding residents to pay special attention to any suspicious activity in the area and to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.