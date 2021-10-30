CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and five juvenile suspects were apprehended Saturday evening after police found a sport-utility vehicle that was believed to have been carjacked in Evergreen Park, and the SUV went on to crash downtown.
At 8:35 p.m., police spotted a white Toyota 4Runner in the 200 block of West Wacker Drive, near Wells Street, that matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked in Evergreen Park.
Police tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver sped off, police said.
The SUV went on to rear-end a vehicle in traffic. A 26-year-old man and five boys tried to run off, but all were apprehended, police said.
The suspects were taken to Area Three Police Headquarters for processing. No one was injured.