CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents of recent carjackings in the Near North Side and Lakeview areas.
Police said in each incident, two offenders approached victims on foot as the victims sat inside of their vehicles. In the first incident no weapon was observed when the offenders demanded the victim's vehicle. Both offenders entered the vehicle then fled on foot without taking it. In the second incident, one of the two offenders displayed a handgun then demanded and received the victim's vehicle.
Incident times and locations:
- 1000 block of West Roscoe Street on 29 Oct 21 at 7:29 p.m.
- 100 block of East Ontario Street on 06 Aug 2021 at 4:48 a.m..
Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.