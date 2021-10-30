CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain will leave after early AM drizzle and a stray shower or two. Windy conditions from Friday become just breezy with North gusts to 25. Clouds make way for some Saturday sunshine with seasonable temps.
Saturday night becomes clear with the Northern Lights possibly firing up as far south as Illinois for those in dark sky areas.
Sunday is mostly sunny and in the middle 50s for Halloween. Sun sets around 5:45 with a 6pm temp of 49°.
October 30
Norm- 56
Fri- 55
Today- 56
Sunrise- 7:22am
Forecast
Today- A few morning showers, becoming partly sunny and 56°.
Tonight- partly cloudy, mid 40s
Sunday- mostly sunny, 56°.
Improving weekend weather.
Nothing spooky in the Halloween forecast.
Turning colder to start the week.
Nothing spooky in the Halloween forecast.
Turning colder to start the week.