CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were injured following a crash on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning.
Initial reports say Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 southbound near 27th Street in the express lanes. Two vehicles were involved in a crash when one of the drivers was standing outside of the vehicle was struck by a third vehicle traveling southbound in the area.
Four people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 27th Street were closed for the investigation; all lanes were reopened around 5:45 a.m.
There is no further information at this time.