WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab ButaevWBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James takes on undefeated contender Rahdzab Butaev this Saturday, October 30th on SHOWTIME. CBS' Katie Johnston sat down with the boxer to talk about the upcoming fight, his training, and his community program "Pursuit of Discipline."

Bears vs. 49ers: Three Things To WatchTwo teams each on a struggle bus and on a collision course at Soldier Field. Here are three things to watch when the Bears host the 49ers Sunday.

While Nagy Is Out, Bears Get Ready For San FranciscoNagy said they haven't decided if they'll put Mack on injured reserve. That would keep him out at least two more games.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Preview: Dolphins 'Looks Like Team In Discontent' Ahead Of Bills MatchupCan a Dolphins team in disarray put up any challenge for the Bills, one of the AFC's best teams?

Bulls Forward Patrick Williams Out 4-6 Months With Wrist InjuryDrafted at No. 4 by the Bulls in 2020, Williams was knocked to the floor by a flagrant foul during a dunk attempt against the Knicks.

Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James LoftonThe Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.