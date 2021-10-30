CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for two men involved in a string of armed robberies in the Noble Square, Wicker Park, and Logan Square neighborhoods.
Police said In these incidents, two unknown offenders would arrive and exit a vehicle, then approach the victims, show a black handgun, and announced a robbery. The offenders robbed the victims of personal belongings and demanded the victim PIN's to phones and/or debit cards and then flee the scene.
The incidents times and locations:
- 1300 block of North Bosworth Ave on October 11, 2021 at 9:00 pm.
- 1900 block of West Evergreen Ave. on October 11, 2021 at 9:53pm.
- 2100 block of West Race Ave. on October 11, 2021 at 10:05pm.
- 1400 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on October 13, 2021 at 12:20am.
- 1400 block of North Bosworth Ave. on October 18th at 10:00pm.
- 1200 block of North Hoyne Ave. on October 18th at 10:30pm.
- 1500 block of West Chestnut St. on October 18th at 10:59pm.
- 2500 block of North Talman Ave. on October 20th at 1:40am.
- 1200 block of North Wolcott Ave. on October 21st at 10:33pm
- 2100 block of West Webster Ave. on October 21st at 10:49pm.
- 1800 block of North Paulina St. on October 27th at 10pm.
- 1600 block of West Pierce Ave. on October 28th at 12:20am.
- 1900 block of North Hoyne Ave. on October 29th at 7:50pm.
The offenders are described as two African American men between 18-20 years old, 165lbs, brown eyes, black hair, one with short hair and the other with a curly hair style, medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 and Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.